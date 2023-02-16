(Hennepin County, MN)--Some law enforcement agencies are warning Minnesotans about thin ice after multiple vehicles have fallen into Lake Minnetonka. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to remove their fish houses from the lake as soon as possible. Officials say recent above-average temperatures and rain have led to unpredictable conditions on the ice.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says all fish houses have to be off lakes by March 6th for central and southern Minnesota.