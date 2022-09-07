(St. Paul, MN)--An end-of-summer check on traffic deaths in Minnesota shows some good news but still a lot of bad news. Mike Hanson with the state Office of Traffic Safety says although there have been about 10 percent fewer fatalities on Minnesota roads than at this time last year, the state is still well ahead of the five-year average.
Hanson says in 18 months the state erased 15 years of progress in reducing traffic deaths -- although he says Minnesota *is* starting to regain ground -- unlike many other states. But Hanson says even with that, nearly 300 people have died on Minnesota roads so far this year.
Officials encourage you to slowdown and avoid distractions while driving.