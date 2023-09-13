(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that some frost formed Wednesday morning around the state of Minnesota.
At 6 a.m. Wednesday, Alexandria had a temperature reading of a mild 44 degrees. However, many locations around the state fell into the 20s and 30s.
Orr was the coldest spot at 28 degrees, while Cook, Crane Lake, Ely, and Hibbing all reported 30 degrees. Meanwhile, Sauk Centre reported 34 degrees and Wadena 39 degrees.
Warmer temperatures are expected by Thursday out ahead of our next system. We could see highs back into the lower 80s by Thursday afternoon.