(International Falls, MN) -- While west central Minnesota is cleaning up following two tornado outbreaks during the month of May, northern Minnesota is dealing with another problem--flooding.
The Minnesota DNR says record flooding continues in the Rainy River basin in far north-central Minnesota. Residents and businesses are continuing to try to protect their properties. Officials say although some waterways have likely crested, Rainy Lake just outside International Falls is forecast to rise almost another foot in the next few days, surpassing a record set back in 1950.