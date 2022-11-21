(La Grand Township, MN)--A crash on Friday night has left three people injured in Douglas County. The crash took place on the Highway 114 to eastbound I-94 ramp in La Grand Township west of Alexandria.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash and say a freightliner tow truck, driven by Jon Nussbaum, 49, of Alexandria, was traveling eastbound on I-94, approaching the highway 114 overpass, while a GMC Sierra, driven by Thomas Morales, 30, of Thief River Falls, spun out while passing the tow truck resulting in the crash. Morales along with two passengers, including a 1-year old, all suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were all taken to Alomere Health in Alexandria.
Nussbaum along with a passenger were not injured in the crash.
Authorities say the roads were snowy and ice covered at the time of the crash.