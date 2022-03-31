(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota State Patrol says there were 157 crashes across the state between 4:00-and-11:00 a-m Wednesday amid snowy and icy conditions. At least one crash resulted in serious injuries and 18 caused injuries not considered to be life-threatening.
The Minnesota State Patrol reported another 97 vehicles spun out or went off the road and there was one jackknifed semi.
MnDOT was out yesterday clearing the roadways of the snow and ice around the state. For the latest road conditions you may call 511.