(Carlos, MN)--You can learn the skill of snowshoeing this Friday and Saturday in Douglas County. A snowshoeing workshop will take place at Lake Carlos State Park in Carlos. Organizers say that the workshop is recommended for ages 10 and up will consist of two consecutive day sessions on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Visitor Center.
The cost is a $85 registration fee. This fee includes the snowshoe kit, materials and instruction, along with coffee, tea, water, and snacks.
You may register by calling Lake Carlos State Park at (320) 852-7200. The workshop has a minimum of 8 participants and a maximum of 22 participants