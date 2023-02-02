(Carlos, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hosting candlelight events across the state this winter, including one at Lake Carlos State Park this Saturday. Drop by any time between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. for snowshoeing as stars twinkle overhead and candles flicker in the snow.
Organizers say the 1.5-mile trail starts at the beach parking lot and is suitable for beginner-level snowshoers and hikers of all ages. The event loop trail takes you through the tamarack wetland where lanterns guide the way. Participants are welcome to bring their own snowshoes to use or snowshoes will be available for rent at the park office on a first come first serve basis.
The evening wraps up with a cup of hot apple cider, cookies and roasted marshmallows near a crackling bonfire at the Lakeview Warming Shelter.
For weather-related event updates, call 320-852-7200 or go to the DNR website.