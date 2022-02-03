(St. Paul, MN) -- MnDOT is announcing the winners in the 2022 'Name a Snowplow' contest. Officials say Betty Whiteout is the new name of the plow in District 8, Crtl Salt Delete is the winner in District 7, voters picked The Big Leplowski for District 4, Plowasauras Rex will be clearing roadways in the Metro District, the snowplow in District 3 is named Scoop Dogg, Blizzard of Oz is the District 2 winner, No More Mr. Ice Guy was the winning name in District 1, and Edward Blizzardhands is the plow in District 6.
Nearly 60-thousand names were submitted for the second annual 'Name a Snowplow' contest.