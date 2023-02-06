(Staples, MN)--A snowmobile crash near Staples has left a man dead. According to the Cass County Sheriff's office, when deputies and first responders arrived on the scene, they found family and bystanders performing CPR on an a 65-year-old man. Despite lifesaving efforts, he was pronounced dead.
Officials say the track on the snowmobile had become dislodged, causing the machine to crash and eject the victim. The victim was reportedly wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The incident remains under investigation.