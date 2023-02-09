Another fatal snowmobile crash reported in Minnesota

Officials say a man dies in a snowmobile crash on Tuesday near Pequot Lakes.  

(Maple Township, MN)--An Eden Prairie man is dead after crashing his snowmobile near Pequot Lakes.  The crash happened Tuesday morning on the Maple Leaf snowmobile trail along County Road One in Maple Township.  Authorities say the 54-year-old snowmobiler had been trying to navigate a driveway approach along the trail when he was thrown from the vehicle.  The man was pronounced dead at the scene.  The crash remains under investigation.

Tags