(Fort Ripley, MN)--An 18-year-old female has been injured following a crash in central Minnesota. According to the report, the crash took place on Highway 115 off of Haven Road near Fort Ripley in Morrison County. A Polaris snowmobile, driven by Peyton Magney, 18, of Little Falls, was reportedly traveling eastbound on Highway 115 when it hit the railroad tracks.
The Minnesota State Patrol says that Magney was thrown from the snowmobile and suffered non-life threatening injures and was taken to the hospital in Little Falls.