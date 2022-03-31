(Chanhassen, MN)--March is going out a bit like a lion as we saw some snow on Wednesday.
Most of central and west central Minnesota picked-up 1 to 3 inches of snow, but some spots in northwestern Minnesota picked-up nearly 10 inches of snow near Rollag in Clay County.
Meanwhile, Park Lake received 9.4 inches, Callaway and White Earth both reported 8 inches, Ogema and Barnesville had 6 inches, Pelican Rapids received 5 inches, while Detroit Lakes reported 4.5 inches.
In the Alexandria Lakes Area, 2.5 inches was reported on Wednesday.
The National Weather Service says some light snow will be possible again on Friday night.