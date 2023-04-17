(Undated)--After going from the 70s and 80s last week, Minnesota got another taste of winter with another late season storm.
The National Weather Service says that Grove City, in Meeker County, picked-up 6.3 inches of snow Saturday into Sunday; Vesta, in Redwood County, picked up 5.9 inches; Milca, in Mille Lacs County, reports 4.5 inches; Prinsburg, in Kandiyohi County, reports 4 inches; St. Joseph, in Stearns County, 3.7, Alexandria, in Douglas County, 2.5; and Morris, in Stevens County, had 1.8 inches of snow.
Officials say cooler weather will be with us for much of this week with some rain and snow possible.