(Chanhassen, MN)--First the snow, and now the cold. The area picked up some heavy snow with the two-day event on Monday and Tuesday.
Alexandria is reporting 10 inches of snow since Monday, Evansville has 9 inches, 10.4 inches fell at Morris, Bertha has 14.3 inches, Clarissa is reporting 14 inches, Long Prairie has 9.1 inches, while Wendell is reporting 14 inches of new snow.
On the backside of this system, wind chills have dropped to 35 below zero at times. The National Weather Service reminds you that through early today that these wind chills could cause frostbit on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
The good news is that despite the cold temperatures again tonight the wind will become light and variable.
Expect a warm-up by Saturday with highs in the mid 20s expected.