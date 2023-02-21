(Undated)--The National Weather Services has put out their updated snowfall projections for the two rounds of snow coming our way Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, and then Wednesday evening into Thursday evening. They say when the snow finally comes to an end by Thursday evening, much of the area will see upwards of 12-18 inch of snow. Some locally higher amounts closer to two feet are expected.
The winds will also be a problem as they could gust to 50 mph making for difficult to impossible travel conditions at times.
For the latest on the roads call 511.