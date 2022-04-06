(Chanhassen, MN)--Despite it being Severe Weather Awareness Week this week in Minnesota, winter is still holding on across the state.
Portions of the area are under a Winter Weather Advisory through Thursday afternoon for Otter Tail, West Otter Tail, Becker, Wadena, Grant, and other counties to the west and to the north of the Alexandria Lakes Area. This includes the communities of Parkers Prairie, Ashby, Hoffman, Elbow Lake, Barrett, Herman, Fergus Falls, and other communities to the north and to the west.
The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Thursday.
Officials say you can expect a wintry mix of rain and snow. Where falling snow occurs near whiteout conditions may occur. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches are possible. Locally higher amounts are possible. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will add to travel concerns. Plan on slippery road conditions at times.
For the latest road conditions you may call 511.