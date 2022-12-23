Flight delays still occurring at MSP International Airport

(Courtesy: Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport)

(Minneapolis, MN)--Flyers out of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport faced delays and cancellations yesterday. The extra wait comes after the Twin Cities saw a record amount of snow on Wednesday. Seven-point-four inches of snow was recorded at MSP on December 21st, topping the previous record by two inches, which was set back in 1920. The FAA also issued a ground stop late Wednesday due to the snow and ice.

Tags