Snow expected to move-in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

(Courtesy: National Weather Service)

(Undated)--Just how much snow is projected to fall across the area with our latest winter blast?  The National Weather Service says that Alexandria could receive 2 to 4 inches of snow through Wednesday morning.  Meanwhile, Fergus Falls and Morris both have the potential of 2 to 5 inches of snow.  Lesser amounts are expected from Willmar to St. Cloud where 1 to 2 inches of snow are possible.  Also, Brainerd could see 1 to 3 inches of snow by Wednesday morning.  

For the latest on the roads go to 511mn.org.  

Tags