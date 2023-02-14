(Undated)--Just how much snow is projected to fall across the area with our latest winter blast? The National Weather Service says that Alexandria could receive 2 to 4 inches of snow through Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, Fergus Falls and Morris both have the potential of 2 to 5 inches of snow. Lesser amounts are expected from Willmar to St. Cloud where 1 to 2 inches of snow are possible. Also, Brainerd could see 1 to 3 inches of snow by Wednesday morning.
For the latest on the roads go to 511mn.org.