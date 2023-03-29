(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that more snow is heading our way as we close out the month of March. Officials say that most areas will start as snow Thursday morning and transition to rain from south to north through the duration of Thursday through the night. Ice potential exists Thursday evening and overnight in areas near and northwest of a line from Redwood Falls to Hutchinson to Cambridge.
Officials say rain will slowly transition back to snow in the reverse direction (north to south) throughout the day on Friday, becoming all snow by 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. They say that winds will strengthen as this transition occurs, creating visibility reductions Friday afternoon through Friday evening.
The weekend looks dry with sunshine returning by Saturday with highs in the 30s likely, and then warmer by Sunday with highs in the low to mid 40s projected!