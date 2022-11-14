(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that light snow which developed overnight will continue through the rest of this morning and into early this afternoon across central-southern Minnesota then move into western Wisconsin through this afternoon, and then gradually diminish by this evening.
Officials say the amount of new snowfall will generally range 1-3", but portions of far southern MN may receive upwards of around 4" of snow. Motorists should use extra caution while traveling as both morning and afternoon commutes will be impacted.
For the latest on the roads you may call 511.