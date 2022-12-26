(Undated)--Snow impacted areas along and west of the Mississippi River Sunday afternoon into early Monday morning and brought 2 to 4 inches of snow to much of west central and central Minnesota. It did make for some slick roads as people returned home following the Christmas Weekend.
Officials say that temperatures in the single digits will mean chemicals are less effective, meaning another period of icy driving conditions on Monday. However, by Tuesday we should see the mid 20s, and possibly some 30s returning by Wednesday and Thursday.