(Chanhassen, MN)--Some light snow is impacting the weather early Wednesday as a series of weather disturbances pushes across the state. Officials at the National Service in Chanhassen say we'll see some light snow early today. We will see a break in the snow on Thursday, with about an eight hour long burst of snow Thursday night into Friday morning. They say we could see one to three inches of snow by Friday morning.
Officials say we will then have a cold weekend in store as we welcome arctic air back to the region for the first time since just before Christmas.