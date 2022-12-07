(Undated)--Snow will impact much of the area through early this morning. (Wednesday) Parts of the area could see from one to four inches of snow. In addition, some patchy fog will be possible early today. Temperatures will be cold with highs from 6 to 13 degrees.
Another chance of snow will return by late Thursday. However, a more potent system could bring some accumulating snow by Monday into Tuesday of next week.
For the latest on the roads call 511.
MNZ041>045-047>063-WIZ014>016-023-071630- Douglas-Todd-Morrison-Mille Lacs-Kanabec-Stevens-Pope-Stearns- Benton-Sherburne-Isanti-Chisago-Lac Qui Parle-Swift-Chippewa- Kandiyohi-Meeker-Wright-Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-Washington-Polk- Barron-Rusk-St. Croix- Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie, Little Falls, Princeton, Mora, Morris, Glenwood, St Cloud, Sauk Rapids, Elk River, Cambridge, Center City, Madison, Benson, Montevideo, Willmar, Litchfield, Monticello, Minneapolis, Blaine, St Paul, Stillwater, Osceola, Rice Lake, Ladysmith, and Hudson 443 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 ...Snow across Central Minnesota and Western Wisconsin through this morning... A band of moderate snow across central Minnesota will continue to spread eastward into Wisconsin through this morning. Snowfall totals of 1-3 inches are expected. Visibilities of a mile or less are occurring within the band. Slow down and allow yourself extra time for your morning commute.