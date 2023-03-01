(Undated)--The National Weather Service says another 1 to 2 inches of additional snow will lead to a snowy conditions and a slow commute Wednesday morning. In the Alexandria area, a total of 4 to 6 inches of snow is possible. Some locations could see up to 8 inches in parts of northwestern Minnesota. Officials say prepare to allow for extra time this morning.
The National Weather Service says that farther north, light snow will continue into the afternoon across central Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Total accumulation of 3-6" is expected in that part of the region.
For more on the roads go to 511mn.org.