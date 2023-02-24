(Undated)--The winter storm is over in Minnesota and now it's time for the clean-up across the state. Some of the big snowfall totals include: Taunton with 21 inches of snow, Apple Valley had 20 inches, Mankato reports 18 inches, while Canby had 17 inches.
Across west central and central Minnesota, Prinsburg had 16 inches, Bertha reports 13.1 inches, Belgrade received 13 inches, Paynesville picked-up 12.8 inches, Morris had 12.2 inches, Avon reports 11.5 inches, and Alexandria had 10 inches of snow.
Snow light snow is possible again Friday night and again on Monday. At this point it looks like the majority of the precipitation will impact southern Minnesota.