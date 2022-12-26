(Undated)--A massive storm brought heavy snow and blizzard conditions to Minnesota right before the Christmas holiday travel rush. Then on Christmas Day, more snow hit Minnesota creating some additional travel concerns for those heading to or from their homes. A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect for much of western and southwestern Minnesota Sunday into early Monday morning as 2 to 4 inches of snow fell across much of the area.
The Minnesota State Patrol says that many cars spun out and ended up in the ditch due to the slick roadways.