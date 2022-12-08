(Minneapolis, MN)--Snow reportedly caused chaos on Minnesota roadways yesterday. The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting 80 crashes from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. yesterday morning alone, as well as 24 spin-outs and one jackknifed semi. A few people were reportedly injured, but none of the accidents were deadly. Many more crashes took place into the early afternoon yesterday.
Another system could bring snow tonight into early tomorrow across southern Minnesota. A more major winter storm is forecasted for next week that could hit Minnesota.