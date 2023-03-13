(Undated)--Much of the state of Minnesota saw some heavy snow over the weekend. The National Weather Service say 14 inches of snow fell at Two Harbors, 13 inches at Duluth, 10 inches at Merrifield, 9 inches at Deerwood, 8 inches at Nisswa, Pequot Lakes, Backus, Grand Rapids, and Brainerd.
In addition, 7.5 inches is reported at Breezy Point, while 6.5 inches of snow fell at Alexandria, Fort Ripley, Detroit Lakes, and Aitkin.
Officials say more snow is possible for late Wednesday into Thursday where several inches of snow could fall.