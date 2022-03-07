(Alexandria, MN)--Portions of Minnesota picked up a half-a-foot of snow from the recent winter storm over the weekend.
The National Weather Service out of Chanhassen says the heaviest snow fell on Saturday in the Twin Cities Metro area where Excelsior and Hopkins both picked up six inches of snow. Meanwhile, Maple Grove reported 5.2 inches, while Minneapolis reported five inches of snow.
Across central Minnesota, Hutchinson reported 3.6 inches, Kimball had 2.5 inches, while Paynesville and St. Joseph both picked up 1.5 inches of snow.
In the Alexandria area only a few flurries were reported over the weekend as the system tracked to the south and to the east.