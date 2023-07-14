(Undated)--Smoky conditions will continue into the start of the weekend in Minnesota. An Air Quality Alert is in effect through Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. Canadian wildfire smoke has moved into the region today (Friday), causing degraded air quality and reduced visibility.
Those who are sensitive to the smoke should limit your time outdoors.
Hazardous Weather Outlook
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of central and southern Minnesota, and west central Wisconsin.
.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight.
Canadian wildfire smoke will move into the region today, causing degraded air quality and reduced visibility. An Air Quality Alert is in effect through tonight for all of Minnesota.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Saturday through Thursday.
Canadian wildfire smoke will remain in place through Saturday then begin to dissipate Saturday night. An Air Quality Alert will remain in effect into Saturday afternoon for all of Minnesota.
