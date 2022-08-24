Alfalfa reaches 96 percent good to excellent

(UNDATED)--Small grains are reportedly advancing in Minnesota. The latest weekly crop report from the USDA shows spring wheat is 30 percent harvested, oats are 62 percent harvested, and nearly 30 percent of the barley crop is out. Corn development is about a week behind normal with 12 percent dented. Sixty-seven percent of the crop remains in good to excellent condition. For soybeans, 6 percent has reached coloring and 67 percent is called good to excellent. Sugarbeets are rated 18 percent good and 56 percent excellent, and the second cutting of alfalfa hay has reached 96 percent.

