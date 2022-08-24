(UNDATED)--Small grains are reportedly advancing in Minnesota. The latest weekly crop report from the USDA shows spring wheat is 30 percent harvested, oats are 62 percent harvested, and nearly 30 percent of the barley crop is out. Corn development is about a week behind normal with 12 percent dented. Sixty-seven percent of the crop remains in good to excellent condition. For soybeans, 6 percent has reached coloring and 67 percent is called good to excellent. Sugarbeets are rated 18 percent good and 56 percent excellent, and the second cutting of alfalfa hay has reached 96 percent.
Small grains advance in Minnesota and in pretty good shape
Tags
Mark Anthony
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Insurance claims being denied in Minnesota
- Woman killed in area UTV crash is identified
- Dane Co. judge revokes election probe’s attorneys’ ability to practice in Wisconsin
- Some flooding possible across central and west central Minnesota
- Motorcycle crash in Pope County injures man from west central Minnesota
- Home foreclosures on the rise in Minnesota
- Motorcyclist injured in crash with fawn
- One person injured in semi crash near Roscoe in Stearns County
- Woman from Douglas County dies while hiking in Oregon
- Beautiful sunflower field in full bloom in Alexandria