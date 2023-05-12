(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a slow-moving system will bring repeated chances for showers and thunderstorms through much of the weekend for the Fishing Opener.
Officials say the main threat is heavy rain, especially across southern Minnesota. They say there is also a small tornado risk (less than 5%) in far southern Minnesota Saturday afternoon.
Locally, we should see things clear-out for Mother's Day on Sunday, but southern Minnesota could see some lingering rain early in the day. In addition, drier weather should settle in for much of next week with temperatures generally in the low to mid 70s.