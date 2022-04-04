(Brandon Township, MN)--One person has reportedly been injured in a crash in Douglas County over the weekend.
The crash took place Sunday afternoon in Brandon Township.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2015 Ford Transit Van, driven by Jeffery Aspnes, 63, Bloomington, was traveling westbound on Interstate 94 and slid off the road ending up in the ditch where it rolled over.
The roads were reportedly slippery due to snow.
Aspnes was taken to Alomere Hospital in Alexandria with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.