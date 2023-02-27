(Undated)--Portions of west central and central Minnesota are dealing with a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 p.m. Monday. Officials say some freezing rain will be possible as temperatures will remains in the upper 20s and lower 30s for much of the region. This could transition to some snow by later on today.
They say to plan on slippery roadways. For the latest on the roads call 511.
Winter Weather Advisory
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Grand Forks ND
315 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023
North Beltrami-North Clearwater-South Beltrami-Mahnomen-
South Clearwater-Hubbard-West Becker-East Becker-West Otter Tail-
East Otter Tail-Wadena-Grant-
Including the cities of Red Lake, Redby, Ponemah, Bagley,
Clearbrook, Bemidji, Mahnomen, Naytahwaush, Waubun, Alida, Ebro,
Lake Itasca, Long Lost Lake, Lower Rice Lake, Roy Lake,
Upper Rice Lake, Park Rapids, Detroit Lakes, Wolf Lake,
Fergus Falls, Perham, New York Mills, Parkers Prairie, Henning,
Battle Lake, Wadena, Menahga, Elbow Lake, Hoffman, Ashby, Herman,
and Barrett
315 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to a few tenths and ice accumulations of up to a trace.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the travel commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at
travel.dot.nd.gov and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling
5 1 1 in either state.