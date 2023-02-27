Winter Weather Advisory for portions of the area, freezing rain possible

(Courtesy: National Weather Service)

(Undated)--Portions of west central and central Minnesota are dealing with a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 p.m. Monday.  Officials say some freezing rain will be possible as temperatures will remains in the upper 20s and lower 30s for much of the region.  This could transition to some snow by later on today.  

They say to plan on slippery roadways.  For the latest on the roads call 511. 

Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Grand Forks ND

315 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023

MNZ009-016-017-022>024-027-028-030>032-040-280000-

/O.CON.KFGF.WW.Y.0010.000000T0000Z-230228T0000Z/

North Beltrami-North Clearwater-South Beltrami-Mahnomen-

South Clearwater-Hubbard-West Becker-East Becker-West Otter Tail-

East Otter Tail-Wadena-Grant-

Including the cities of Red Lake, Redby, Ponemah, Bagley,

Clearbrook, Bemidji, Mahnomen, Naytahwaush, Waubun, Alida, Ebro,

Lake Itasca, Long Lost Lake, Lower Rice Lake, Roy Lake,

Upper Rice Lake, Park Rapids, Detroit Lakes, Wolf Lake,

Fergus Falls, Perham, New York Mills, Parkers Prairie, Henning,

Battle Lake, Wadena, Menahga, Elbow Lake, Hoffman, Ashby, Herman,

and Barrett

315 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of

  up to a few tenths and ice accumulations of up to a trace.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northwest and west

  central Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

  conditions could impact the travel commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at

travel.dot.nd.gov and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling

5 1 1 in either state.

Tags