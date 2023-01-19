(Undated)--Parts of west central, northwest and northern Minnesota are dealing with slick roadways early Thursday. Officials say that light snow and patchy light freezing drizzle will impact the morning commute across west central Minnesota and parts of southeast North Dakota. This includes the communities of Elbow Lakes, Ashby, Herman, Barrett, Parkers Prairie, and Battle Lake within our area.
Special Weather Statement
National Weather Service Grand Forks ND
648 AM CST Thu Jan 19 2023
Including the cities of Moorhead, Park Rapids, Detroit Lakes,
Wolf Lake, Breckenridge, Fergus Falls, Perham, New York Mills,
Parkers Prairie, Henning, Battle Lake, Wadena, Menahga,
Elbow Lake, Hoffman, Ashby, Herman, Barrett, Fargo, Lisbon,
Enderlin, Gwinner, Milnor, Forman, Rutland, and Wahpeton
...LIGHT WINTRY MIX THIS MORNING...
Light snow and patchy light freezing drizzle are occurring across parts of southeast ND and west central MN this morning. A dusting of light snow and a light glaze of ice will be possible. This could lead to slick travel at some locations during the morning commute.