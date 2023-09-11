(Wilkin County, MN)--A Chevy van carrying eight people from Texas were involved in a crash along I-94 in western Minnesota. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place in Prairie View Township south of Barnesville in Wilkin County. The Chevrolet van was traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 when it left the roadway and rolled. Two people suffered life-threatening injuries and four others suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. They were all taken to hospitals in Fargo.
The crash remains under investigation.