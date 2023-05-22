(Glenwood, MN)--The Pope County Humane Society has some cats for free up for you to adoption. They say that they have some pretty special kitties at the shelter, but this week they are highlighting and celebrating six of them!
Happy Shelterversary to our longest residents. These cats have all been with us for about a year. We don't know why, because we all think they are great!
Thanks to AJ’s Bar & Grill, all of these kitties have $0 adoption fees! Thanks to their generous sponsorship, we are hoping these lovely cats find their homes soon.
Will you help us give them some love and celebrate them? To see these six fury friends, drop by the PCHS at 17584 195th Ave. in Glenwood or go to their website pchsmn.org.