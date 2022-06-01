Drop-off site

(Courtesy: Pope/Douglas Solid Waster Management)

(Alexandria, MN)--Due to the recent storms, Pope/Douglas Solid Waste Management has set-up a storm damage wood waste drop site at the Douglas County Fairgrounds property.  Officials say to enter off County Road 82, and to please follow on-site signs and barricades.  They will be open Fridays from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

At this time, the site will be open until July 30th.  They will be accepting only: twigs, brush, branches, and logs.  They say no leaves, grass, clippings, stumps/root balls, soil, and no garbage.

They say the site will be staffed and monitored for compliance.  If you have any questions you may call them at 320-763-9340.

