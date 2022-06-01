(Alexandria, MN)--Due to the recent storms, Pope/Douglas Solid Waste Management has set-up a storm damage wood waste drop site at the Douglas County Fairgrounds property. Officials say to enter off County Road 82, and to please follow on-site signs and barricades. They will be open Fridays from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
At this time, the site will be open until July 30th. They will be accepting only: twigs, brush, branches, and logs. They say no leaves, grass, clippings, stumps/root balls, soil, and no garbage.
They say the site will be staffed and monitored for compliance. If you have any questions you may call them at 320-763-9340.