(Douglas County, MN)--It’s Severe Weather Awareness Week this week and today (Thursday) officials will be testing the tornado warning sirens. If you sirens don't panic.
Minnesota's Department of Homeland Safety and Emergency Management, and those in Douglas County, will test warning sirens at 1:45 p.m. for schools and businesses, and a second siren will go off at 6:45 p.m. for families.
Today tornadoes are in the spotlight. Tomorrow it's extreme heat.
For more information on Severe Weather Awareness Week go to the National Weather Service website at https://www.weather.gov/mpx.