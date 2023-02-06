(Orange Township, MN)--On Saturday morning, the Osakis Fire Department and Douglas County Deputies responded to a fire at 13461 Cemetery Road SE in Orange Township where a silo was reportedly on fire. According to the report, as efforts were being made to put out the fire, Osakis Fire Department reported the top of the silo blew off. Two fire trucks were struck by the top of the silo. One truck was put out of service due to the damage. One firefighter was taken to Alomere Health with non-life threatening injuries.
Alexandria Fire Department, Villard Fire Department, Osakis First Responders, and North Ambulance assisted on scene.
The cause of the explosion is still under investigated.