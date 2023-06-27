(Undated)--The National Weather Service says showers and thunderstorms are expected to move in late Tuesday night. Officials say on Wednesday that some of these storms, especially those later in the day could be severe with the main risks being for damaging wind and hail.
Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
327 AM CDT Tue Jun 27 2023
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of central and southern Minnesota, and west central Wisconsin.
.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight.
Haze and poor air quality, mainly in Wisconsin today. Chance of isolated thunderstorms tonight.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday.
Thunderstorms can be expected Wednesday through Wednesday night. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. The main risk for severe storms will be high winds and large hail.