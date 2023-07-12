(Undated)--The National Weather Service in Chanhassen says that we could see some scattered showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday evening. Officials say a few storms along and south of Interstate 94 may be strong to severe, potentially producing damaging winds or large hail.
Stay with us for the latest on the weather.
Hazardous Weather Outlook
Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
354 AM CDT Wed Jul 12 2023
MNZ041>045-047>070-073>078-082>085-091>093-WIZ014>016-023>028-130900-Douglas-Todd-Morrison-Mille Lacs-Kanabec-Stevens-Pope-Stearns-Benton-Sherburne-Isanti-Chisago-Lac Qui Parle-Swift-Chippewa-Kandiyohi-Meeker-Wright-Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-Washington-Yellow Medicine-Renville-McLeod-Sibley-Carver-Scott-Dakota-Redwood-Brown-Nicollet-Le Sueur-Rice-Goodhue-Watonwan-Blue Earth-Waseca-Steele-Martin-Faribault-Freeborn-Polk-Barron-Rusk-St. Croix-Pierce-Dunn-Pepin-Eau Claire-
354 AM CDT Wed Jul 12 2023
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of central and southern Minnesota, and west central Wisconsin.
.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight.
Scattered thunderstorms can be expected into early this evening over much of the coverage area. A few storms along and south of Interstate 94 may be strong to severe, potentially producing damaging winds or large hail.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday.
Scattered thunderstorms can be expected on Friday over much of the coverage area. A few storms in far southwest Minnesota may be strong to severe, potentially producing damaging winds and hail.