(Undated)--The National Weather Service in Chanhassen says that Monday and Tuesday will offer more of the same - hot temperatures with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. They say that more seasonable temperatures are expected midweek with lower chances for rain.
Officials say that some moderation in temperatures begins Tuesday. A westward moving cold front will bring scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms today through Wednesday, with across western each day. They say that severe weather threat will be low.
They says that we will get a break in afternoon showers and thunderstorms Thursday, before another weakly forced cold front brings scattered activity back for Friday into Saturday.