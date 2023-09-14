(Undated)--The National Weather Service says some showers and thunderstorms will be possible late today (Thursday) into tonight as a cold front pushes across the state.
Officials say that a couple of stronger wind gusts will be possible with scattered thunderstorm activity this afternoon and evening that will develop over western into central Minnesota.
A nice weekend is setting up with highs in the upper 60s Saturday, and the lower 70s by Sunday with lots of sunshine across central and west central Minnesota.
Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
323 AM CDT Thu Sep 14 2023
MNZ041-042-047>049-054>058-064-065-073-150830-
Douglas-Todd-Stevens-Pope-Stearns-Lac Qui Parle-Swift-Chippewa-
Kandiyohi-Meeker-Yellow Medicine-Renville-Redwood-
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of central Minnesota...southwest Minnesota and west central Minnesota.
.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday.
No hazardous weather is expected at this time.