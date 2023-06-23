(Undated)--The National Weather Service says scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected Saturday, especially Saturday evening. Severe storms are possible with the best chance across southern Minnesota with the primary risks being hail, strong winds, and heavy rain. Officials say a few tornadoes are also possible across mainly southern Minnesota Saturday.
Showers and thunderstorms move into Minnesota, some possibly severe
Tags
Mark Anthony
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Two people are injured in three-vehicle crash in construction area
- Teen dies in crash near Alexandria early Friday morning
- Home explosion and fire reported in Parkers Prairie on Wednesday
- Two people are injured in a two-vehicle crash in Douglas County
- Three people die in two-vehicle crash Sunday in central Minnesota
- Sgt. Jesse Grabow is back with another "Ask the Trooper"
- Law Enforcement Agencies in North Dakota Have Acquired Millions of Dollars in Military Equipment
- Man dies after being trapped in a grain bin in western Minnesota
- Person is shot while police serve search warrant in central Minnesota
- Thefts of boat, 2 jet skis in Walworth County believed to be related, authorities say