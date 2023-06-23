Severe weather possible this weekend, best chance Saturday afternoon

The National Weather Service says scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected Saturday late in the day. Some storms could produce large hail along with tornadoes.  (Courtesy: National Weather Service)

(Undated)--The National Weather Service says scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected Saturday, especially Saturday evening. Severe storms are possible with the best chance across southern Minnesota with the primary risks being hail, strong winds, and heavy rain. Officials say a few tornadoes are also possible across mainly southern Minnesota Saturday.

