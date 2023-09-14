(Alexandria, MN)--On Thursday, Sept. 14 and Friday, Sept. 15, the westbound Interstate 94 off-ramp at Highway 114 (Exit 97) will close for several hours as paving crews work near the interchange for the current westbound I-94 concrete resurfacing project, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. During the ramp closures, motorists will be advised to use Exit 100 onto Highway 27 to Highway 114.
The off-ramp will close on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., and then again on Friday, Sept. 15 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. The closures are necessary for work zone safety as concrete paving operations take place near the interchange.
As a reminder to motorists, through early October, there is currently one-lane head-to-head traffic through the project area, located west of Alexandria, near Highway 114, between mile post 96 and mile post 100.
For more information, visit the project website at mndot.gov/d4/projects/94wb-hwy114/.
All construction activities and traffic impacts are weather dependent and subject to change. MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution and slow down in work zones where workers are present.
For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.