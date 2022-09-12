(Minneapolis, MN)--Police are still investigating a shooting in north Minneapolis that left one man dead and three injured including two pregnant women. The four victims were shot early Saturday outside a bar on West Broadway near Interstate 94. Officers say 34-year-old Jerry Calhoun was seriously wounded and later died in the hospital. The three others were taken by private vehicle to North Memorial Medical Center. A 21-year-old pregnant woman has potentially life-threatening wounds while a pregnant 17-year-old and man in his 30s had non-life threatening injuries. Investigators believe the shots may have been fired from a car.
Shooting in Minneapolis leaves one dead and two women injured
