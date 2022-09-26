(Alexandria, MN)--Douglas County Sheriff Troy Wolbersen announces the commencement of the Law Enforcement Scholarship Program for 2022.
Sheriff Wolbersen proudly announced that the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association (MSA) Board of Directors has established a scholarship fund for the awarding $2,000 scholarships for this year. These scholarships are due to the coordinated efforts of the 87 Sheriffs of the State of Minnesota.
Scholarships are available to students who are enrolled in the mandated POST Skills Program, are in their second year of a two-year law enforcement program, or are in their third or fourth year of a four-year college criminal justice program.
The Members of MSA give special recognition to the financial needs of students attending the peace officer’s skills course, or the two-year or four-year law enforcement degree colleges. “The Minnesota Sheriff’s Association knows peace officers in our democratic society have complex duties to perform.” said Sheriff Wolbersen. MSA recognizes the importance of pre-entry training for people considering law enforcement as their career choice. MSA recognizes some students need outside help in meeting the costs of such training, even though they excel academically.
The Scholarship Committee, in making its selection of awards, intends on achieving representation from all geographical areas of the state. It is the applicant’s obligation to submit the application to the Sheriff’s Office of their home county. Completed applications must be submitted no later than November 19, 2022. Scholarship awards will be announced in December of the same year. Application forms and a statement of procedures are available at the Sheriff’s Office. Scholarships are only available to students currently enrolled in one of the following three categories:
Mandated POST Skills Program
In their second year of a two-year law enforcement program.
In their third or fourth year of a four-year college criminal justice program.
In order to qualify, students must have completed at least one year of the two-year program or two years of a four-year program. Students meeting these criteria are invited to obtain a scholarship application form from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office or online at www.mnsheriffs.org .