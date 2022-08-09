(Alexandria, MN)--Douglas County Sheriff Troy Wolbersen, and members of the Douglas County Sheriff's Posse, honored one of their own at a recent Sheriff's Posse meeting.
John Holm, 47, of Farwell, was a long-time Sheriff's Posse member. Holm died of a massive stroke back on December 15, 2021, at St. Cloud Hospital. He joined the Douglas County Sheriff’s Posse at the age of 21. Sheriff Wolbersen presented his parents Joel and Rose, and his sister, Jenny, with a plaque at the regular meeting on the Douglas County Sheriff's Posse.
Wolbersen joked about the good times that they shared while Wolbersen was a young deputy, and Holm was early in his volunteer career with the Sheriff's Posse. Wolbersen and Holm often did water patrol together and shared many good times on the lakes in Douglas County.
Holm's family spoke of how much the Douglas County Sheriff's Posse meant to him during his 26-years of service.